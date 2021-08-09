Gratex Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 161.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2021 up 161.52% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 1900% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Gratex Ind shares closed at 11.70 on August 06, 2021 (BSE)