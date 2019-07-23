Gratex Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 21.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in June 2019 up 21.67% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 224.58% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

Gratex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2018.

Gratex Ind shares closed at 13.75 on July 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given 13.26% returns over the last 12 months.