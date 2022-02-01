Gratex Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, up 43.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in December 2021 up 43.49% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 58.25% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Gratex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

Gratex Ind shares closed at 15.20 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.75% returns over the last 6 months and 29.25% over the last 12 months.