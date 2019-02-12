Gratex Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 151.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in December 2018 up 151.72% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 61.12% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Gratex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2017.

Gratex Ind shares closed at 12.45 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)