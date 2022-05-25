 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grasim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,376.39 crore, up 45.11% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grasim Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,376.39 crore in March 2022 up 45.11% from Rs. 4,394.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,068.03 crore in March 2022 up 122.42% from Rs. 480.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 839.98 crore in March 2022 down 4.55% from Rs. 880.04 crore in March 2021.

Grasim EPS has increased to Rs. 16.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.31 in March 2021.

Grasim shares closed at 1,402.75 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.70% returns over the last 6 months and 2.33% over the last 12 months.

Grasim Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,376.39 5,784.74 4,394.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,376.39 5,784.74 4,394.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,994.47 2,763.77 1,804.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 52.07 53.37 10.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.09 -276.62 66.13
Power & Fuel 1,045.68 -- 623.63
Employees Cost 476.59 455.13 434.56
Depreciation 282.94 221.76 214.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,029.91 1,866.96 644.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 469.64 700.37 596.38
Other Income 87.40 40.55 69.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 557.04 740.92 665.53
Interest 80.61 53.44 53.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 476.43 687.48 611.89
Exceptional Items -69.11 -- -23.26
P/L Before Tax 407.32 687.48 588.63
Tax -406.29 198.50 125.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 813.61 488.98 463.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 254.42 33.49 17.15
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,068.03 522.47 480.19
Equity Share Capital 131.67 131.66 131.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.26 7.96 7.31
Diluted EPS 16.24 7.95 7.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.26 7.96 7.31
Diluted EPS 16.24 7.95 7.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:33 am
