English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Grasim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,237.55 crore, down 14% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grasim Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,237.55 crore in June 2023 down 14% from Rs. 7,253.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 355.27 crore in June 2023 down 56.06% from Rs. 808.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 789.23 crore in June 2023 down 42.14% from Rs. 1,363.94 crore in June 2022.

    Grasim EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.31 in June 2022.

    Grasim shares closed at 1,844.85 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.76% returns over the last 6 months and 14.52% over the last 12 months.

    Grasim Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,237.556,645.837,253.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,237.556,645.837,253.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,008.263,246.933,341.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods225.72233.3697.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-136.1741.88-102.19
    Power & Fuel--1,086.28--
    Employees Cost536.76530.49470.14
    Depreciation287.75300.45255.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,929.611,080.852,126.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax385.62125.591,065.10
    Other Income115.86116.4243.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax501.48242.011,108.80
    Interest105.69106.7386.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax395.79135.281,022.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax395.79135.281,022.13
    Tax40.5241.77213.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities355.2793.51808.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period355.2793.51808.56
    Equity Share Capital131.69131.69131.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.411.4212.31
    Diluted EPS5.411.4212.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.411.4212.31
    Diluted EPS5.411.4212.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Grasim #Grasim Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!