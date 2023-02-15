Grasim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,195.60 crore, up 7.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,195.60 crore in December 2022 up 7.1% from Rs. 5,784.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 257.36 crore in December 2022 down 50.74% from Rs. 522.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 579.71 crore in December 2022 down 39.78% from Rs. 962.68 crore in December 2021.