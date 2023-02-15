 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grasim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,195.60 crore, up 7.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grasim Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,195.60 crore in December 2022 up 7.1% from Rs. 5,784.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 257.36 crore in December 2022 down 50.74% from Rs. 522.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 579.71 crore in December 2022 down 39.78% from Rs. 962.68 crore in December 2021.

Grasim Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,195.60 6,745.24 5,784.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,195.60 6,745.24 5,784.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,829.31 3,277.49 2,763.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 43.02 92.53 53.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 49.63 -251.23 -276.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 519.35 503.51 455.13
Depreciation 275.51 266.19 221.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,277.29 2,166.33 1,866.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 201.49 690.42 700.37
Other Income 102.71 755.51 40.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 304.20 1,445.93 740.92
Interest 89.20 85.07 53.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 215.00 1,360.86 687.48
Exceptional Items -- -88.03 --
P/L Before Tax 215.00 1,272.83 687.48
Tax -42.36 308.53 198.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 257.36 964.30 488.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 33.49
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 257.36 964.30 522.47
Equity Share Capital 131.69 131.68 131.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.93 14.68 7.96
Diluted EPS 3.90 14.68 7.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.93 14.68 7.96
Diluted EPS 3.90 14.68 7.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited