Grasim Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,784.74 crore, up 57.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,784.74 crore in December 2021 up 57.55% from Rs. 3,671.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 522.47 crore in December 2021 up 45.38% from Rs. 359.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 962.68 crore in December 2021 up 35.7% from Rs. 709.40 crore in December 2020.

Grasim EPS has increased to Rs. 7.96 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.47 in December 2020.

Grasim shares closed at 1,710.30 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.67% returns over the last 6 months and 39.31% over the last 12 months.