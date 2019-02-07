Grasim Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5,292.94 crore, up 19.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,292.94 crore in December 2018 up 19.53% from Rs. 4,428.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 608.15 crore in December 2018 up 28.34% from Rs. 473.85 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,111.13 crore in December 2018 up 20.8% from Rs. 919.84 crore in December 2017.

Grasim EPS has increased to Rs. 9.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.21 in December 2017.

Grasim shares closed at 733.50 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.61% returns over the last 6 months and -31.16% over the last 12 months.