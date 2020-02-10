Grasim Q3: Profit tanks 69.6% YoY to Rs 185 crore

Aditya Birla Group company Grasim Industries on February 10 reported a 69.6 percent YoY fall in standalone profit at Rs 185 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Profit for quarter ended December 2018 stood at Rs 608.2 crore.

Standalone revenue from operations dropped 15 percent to Rs 4,500 crore compared to year-ago, dented by fall in viscose staple fibre (VSF) and chemical businesses.

"This quarter's profitability was impacted primarily by the drop in the domestic VSF prices, on the back of weakening global prices owing to large supply surplus triggered by new capacity additions in Asia in last one year and global demand slowdown caused by US-China trade war. The reduction in the domestic VSF prices was accelerated to counter surge in cheap yarn imports from China/Indonesia which impacted viability of Indian spinners," Grasim said in its BSE filing.

The domestic VSF prices may witness some improvement in the near term with improving sentiments post phase-1 of US-China trade deal and near-term global supply constraints from China, it added.

Revenue from viscose (pulp, viscose staple fibre and filament yarn) segment dropped 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,194.13 crore and chemical business reported a 12.6 percent YoY growth at Rs 1,362.38 crore in Q3FY20.

"Under chemical business, domestic caustic prices were impacted due to increased domestic capacity, rise in imports and weak demand," Grasim said.

At operating level, standalone earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) degrew by 59.2 percent to Rs 414.5 crore and margin fell 1,000bps to 9.2 percent during December quarter 2019.

Tax expenses fell significantly to Rs 20.2 crore, from Rs 268.9 crore in same period last year after adoption of new tax rate announced by the government in September last year.

Grasim said it booked one-time loss of Rs 10.2 crore towards liquidation expenses and impairment in value of investment in Adiya Birla Idea Payment Bank.

Numbers missed analyst expectations on all parameters. According to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, standalone profit was expected at Rs 315 crore on revenue of Rs 4,652 crore and EBITDA at Rs 648 crore with margin at 13.9 percent for the quarter.

The stock was quoting at Rs 772.10, down Rs 15.20, or 1.93 percent amid high volumes on the BSE at 1436 hours IST.