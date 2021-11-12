Grasim Q2 Results: PAT widens to Rs 1,359 crore, revenues at Rs 22,564 crore

Grasim

Grasim Industries Limited announced its July-September quarter results on November 12.

The flagship company of global conglomerate, Aditya Birla Group reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,359 increasing by 41% from a PAT of Rs 966 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated PAT is down 18% q-o-q from Rs 1,667 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The consolidated revenues from operations at Rs 22,564 crore climbed up 26% from Rs 17,950 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenues in this quarter are up 13% q-o-q from Rs. 19,919 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Lower realizations in VSF business were offset by higher realizations in Chemicals. Higher volumes in both VSF and Chemicals business helped the company register strong performance in the quarter.

The stock opened at Rs 1,857.90 today, up Rs 13.55 from its previous close. The stock has generated returns of 124% in the past one year and is trading up by 100% in this financial year. In the past one month, the stock has moved up 13%.