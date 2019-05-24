Grasim Industries Q4 profit up 21% at Rs 451cr; appoints Ashish Adukia as CFO

Grasim Industries reported strong numbers for the quarter ended March 2019. Standalone net profit of the company rose 21 percent at Rs 451.2 crore, against Rs 373.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Grasim's revenue went up 16 percent at Rs 5,351.27, compared to Rs 4,611.71 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 5.6 percent at Rs 898.4 crore, while margin was down at 16.8 percent.

The company reported one-time loss of Rs 85.7 crore versus loss of Rs 218.6 crore.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share, 350 percent of the face value of Rs 2 each.

The board also approved the appointment of Ashish Adukia as the chief financial officer of the company, with effect from July 1, 2019

Grasim Industries ended at Rs 908.30, up Rs 21.85, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.