App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Grasim Industries Q4 profit up 21% at Rs 451cr; appoints Ashish Adukia as CFO

The board approved the appointment of Mr. Ashish Adukia as the chief financial officer of the company, with effect from July 1, 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Grasim Industries reported strong numbers for the quarter ended March 2019. Standalone net profit of the company rose 21 percent at Rs 451.2 crore, against Rs 373.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Grasim's revenue went up 16 percent at Rs 5,351.27, compared to Rs 4,611.71 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 5.6 percent at Rs 898.4 crore, while margin was down at 16.8 percent.

The company reported one-time loss of Rs 85.7 crore versus loss of Rs 218.6 crore.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share, 350 percent of the face value of Rs 2 each.

The board also approved the appointment of Ashish Adukia as the chief financial officer of the company, with effect from July 1, 2019

Grasim Industries ended at Rs 908.30, up Rs 21.85, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #earnings #Grasim Industries #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.