Grasim Industries Q4 Preview | Profit may remain flat with 1-4% growth, revenue may rise 42-45%

Grasim Industries Limited (Grasim), is likely to report a marginal year-on-year growth of 1-4 percent in its standalone net profit when it will declare its results later in the day on May 24 for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company is, however, expected to record a 42-45 percent year-on-year growth in its standalone revenues for the quarter. The poor show on the bootmline is because of a steep surge in input prices and power and fuel costs.

Brokerages expect the Aditya Birla Group company to record a PAT of Rs 500 crore for the reported quarter, while revenues are expected to increase to Rs 6,235 crore.

The company had registered a PAT of Rs 463 crore during the corresponding quarter last year when it had reported revenues of Rs 4,394 crore.

For the previous quarter ended December 2021, the PAT for the company came in at Rs 489 crore on revenues of Rs 5,785 crore.

Brokerage Views

Experts expect the growth in revenues to be driven by increase in volumes of VSF (Viscose Staple Fiber) backed by higher realisations for VSF and caustic soda. However, the rise in input costs during the quarter are likely to impact the margins, resulting in lower profitability.

The brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect the revenue for the quarter to increase by 46 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,398 crore.

“We expect revenue for the VSF/chemical segment to grow by 26 percent / 90 percent on a 15 percent / 85 percent YoY growth in realisation,” a report from Motilal Oswal said.

Apart from the growth in realisations, experts also forecast an on-year growth in volumes of its VSF and chemicals business.

“We model a 5 percent YoY volume increase in VSF operations (a decline of 2 percent QoQ) to 165,900 tonnes and a 5 percent YoY volume increase in the chemical operations (an increase of 0.5 percent QoQ) to 280,300 tonnes on improved demand after the easing of Covid-related restrictions and improved export demand,” a report from Kotak Institutional Equities said.

The operating margins are likely to be impacted by the rising costs and may decline by 4.3 percent on-year.

“We estimate VSF EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of Rs 370 crore (a decline of 40 percent YoY and a sequential decline of 7 percent) on higher costs, and chemicals EBITDA of Rs 480 crore (an on-year increase of 163 percent and sequential decline of 8 percent), impacted by higher costs,” a report from Kotak Institutional Equities said.

Motilal Oswal has similar estimates as it expects the VSF EBITDA to decline 45 percent on-year and EBITDA for the chemical segment to rise by 3.1x. It expects a per-kilo EBITDA of Rs 17 for VSF versus Rs 37 in the same period a year ago. The margin for the chemical segment is expected to improve by 7.8 percent YoY, but down 2.2 percent QoQ.

Broker Estimates

Motilal Oswal forecasts the revenue to increase 45.6 percent on-year to Rs 6,399 crore, while generating a PAT of Rs 469 crore. It expects the EBITDA margin to decline 4.3 percent on-year and net margins to contract 3.8 percent on-year.

ICICI Securities pegs the revenue at Rs 6,406 crore with a year-on-year growth of 45.8 percent, while PAT is to grow 3.8 percent on-year to Rs 505 crore. It expects the EBITDA margin to decline 4.4 percent on-year and net margins to contract by 3.2 percent year-on-year.

Kotak Institutional Equities estimates the revenue of Rs 6,227 crore registering an on-year growth of 42 percent. It forecasts the PAT to grow 7.7 percent on-year to Rs 524 crore. EBITDA margins are likely to shrink 383 bps on-year and 131 bps sequentially.

