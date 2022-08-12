Grasim Industries Q1 results: Consolidated profit rises 14% to Rs 2,759 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Grasim Industries Limited (Grasim), on August 12, reported a 14 percent growth in its consolidated net profit of Rs 2,759 crore in the first quarter of FY22-23 as against Rs 2,412 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit has dipped down 25 percent from Rs 3,656 crore earned during the January–March period.

Consolidated revenues for the Aditya Birla Group flagship company rose 41 percent on-year to Rs 28,042 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 19,919 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue is lower by 2.7 percent from the revenue of Rs 28,811 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

Standalone net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 809 crore, up 81 percent from the same period last year. Revenue advanced 93 percent to Rs 7,253 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) for the company came in at Rs 5.233 crore with a YoY growth of 10 percent.

Standalone net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 809 crore, up 81 percent from the same period last year. Revenue advanced 93 percent to Rs 7,253 crore, a highest quarterly revenue for the company.

Standalone EBITDA for the quarter stood at 1,364 crore growing by 69 percent from the EBITDA of Rs 805 crore during the same period last year.

The growth in standalone revenue was fueled by higher volumes in its VSF (viscose staple fiber) business backed by better price realizations in both the VSF and chemicals businesses. The surge in raw material/input costs impacted the overall operating margins during the quarter.

VSF Business

The volumes in VSF (viscose staple fibre) business grew 10 percent on quarter and 76 percent YoY to 197 KT. The domestic volumes contributed to 94 percent of total sales volume. The 600 TPD (tons per day) brownfield plant at Vilayat contributed ~51KT of sales volume during the quarter.

Chemicals

The realizations in chemicals business were higher both in the exports and domestic markets aided by supply chain disruptions and higher energy prices.

The Advanced Material business reported impressive sales volume growth of 35% YoY, though the significant increase in input prices impacted margins on a YoY basis. The business recorded sequential uptick in financial performance with an improvement in realisation and easing of some input costs.

Other businesses

The company had announced its foray into the paints business last year for which it has obtained land possession at all its six sites and project work has started at four of these sites.

The company has also announced its foray into B2B e-commerce platform for the Building Materials segment with an investment of ~ ₹2,000 Crore over the next 5 years. The platform will primarily focus on MSMEs in the Building Materials segment with the potential to further extend to other relevant categories

Capex

The company intends to spend a total capex of Rs 6,720 crore during the current fiscal out of which Rs 3,542 crore will be spent on paints business.

Subsidiaries

UltraTech Cement

The Consolidated Revenue of UltraTech stood at Rs 15,164 crore at a YoY growth of 28 percent. The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 3,204 crore and sales volume of ~25 MT (million tons).

Aditya Birla Capital Limited

The company witnessed a 30 percent on year growth in its consolidated revenues at Rs 5,590 crore and its PAT after minority interest jumped 42 percent on year to Rs 429 crore.

Grasim was trading Rs 40.35 higher at Rs 1,640.4 at 2.27 pm on August 12 at the National Stock Exchange. The stock has gained 10 percent over the past one year and has generated returns of 19 percent over the past one month.