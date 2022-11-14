Grasim Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27,485.54 crore, up 21.81% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27,485.54
|28,041.54
|22,564.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27,485.54
|28,041.54
|22,564.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,278.41
|5,340.20
|3,941.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|409.00
|469.88
|238.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-554.32
|-191.36
|-106.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,849.08
|1,669.78
|1,601.62
|Depreciation
|1,116.05
|1,088.78
|1,016.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16,972.38
|15,687.68
|12,860.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,414.94
|3,976.58
|3,012.05
|Other Income
|252.04
|168.07
|253.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,666.98
|4,144.65
|3,265.41
|Interest
|312.92
|328.99
|311.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,354.06
|3,815.66
|2,953.76
|Exceptional Items
|-88.03
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,266.03
|3,815.66
|2,953.76
|Tax
|846.83
|1,110.25
|1,065.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,419.20
|2,705.41
|1,888.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|32.26
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,419.20
|2,705.41
|1,921.00
|Minority Interest
|-500.02
|-825.36
|-673.22
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|89.99
|53.34
|111.41
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,009.17
|1,933.39
|1,359.19
|Equity Share Capital
|131.68
|131.67
|131.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.37
|29.44
|20.70
|Diluted EPS
|15.35
|29.40
|20.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.37
|29.44
|20.70
|Diluted EPS
|15.35
|29.40
|20.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited