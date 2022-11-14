 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grasim Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27,485.54 crore, up 21.81% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grasim Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 27,485.54 crore in September 2022 up 21.81% from Rs. 22,564.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,009.17 crore in September 2022 down 25.75% from Rs. 1,359.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,783.03 crore in September 2022 down 11.66% from Rs. 4,282.22 crore in September 2021.

Grasim EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.70 in September 2021.

Grasim shares closed at 1,708.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.64% returns over the last 6 months and -7.94% over the last 12 months.

Grasim Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27,485.54 28,041.54 22,564.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27,485.54 28,041.54 22,564.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,278.41 5,340.20 3,941.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 409.00 469.88 238.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -554.32 -191.36 -106.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,849.08 1,669.78 1,601.62
Depreciation 1,116.05 1,088.78 1,016.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16,972.38 15,687.68 12,860.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,414.94 3,976.58 3,012.05
Other Income 252.04 168.07 253.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,666.98 4,144.65 3,265.41
Interest 312.92 328.99 311.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,354.06 3,815.66 2,953.76
Exceptional Items -88.03 -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,266.03 3,815.66 2,953.76
Tax 846.83 1,110.25 1,065.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,419.20 2,705.41 1,888.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 32.26
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,419.20 2,705.41 1,921.00
Minority Interest -500.02 -825.36 -673.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates 89.99 53.34 111.41
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,009.17 1,933.39 1,359.19
Equity Share Capital 131.68 131.67 131.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.37 29.44 20.70
Diluted EPS 15.35 29.40 20.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.37 29.44 20.70
Diluted EPS 15.35 29.40 20.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

