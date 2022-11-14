Grasim Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27,485.54 crore, up 21.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27,485.54 crore in September 2022 up 21.81% from Rs. 22,564.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,009.17 crore in September 2022 down 25.75% from Rs. 1,359.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,783.03 crore in September 2022 down 11.66% from Rs. 4,282.22 crore in September 2021.

Grasim EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.70 in September 2021.

Grasim shares closed at 1,708.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.64% returns over the last 6 months and -7.94% over the last 12 months.