    Grasim Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27,485.54 crore, up 21.81% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grasim Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27,485.54 crore in September 2022 up 21.81% from Rs. 22,564.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,009.17 crore in September 2022 down 25.75% from Rs. 1,359.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,783.03 crore in September 2022 down 11.66% from Rs. 4,282.22 crore in September 2021.

    Grasim EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.70 in September 2021.

    Grasim shares closed at 1,708.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.64% returns over the last 6 months and -7.94% over the last 12 months.

    Grasim Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27,485.5428,041.5422,564.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27,485.5428,041.5422,564.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,278.415,340.203,941.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods409.00469.88238.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-554.32-191.36-106.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,849.081,669.781,601.62
    Depreciation1,116.051,088.781,016.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16,972.3815,687.6812,860.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,414.943,976.583,012.05
    Other Income252.04168.07253.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,666.984,144.653,265.41
    Interest312.92328.99311.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,354.063,815.662,953.76
    Exceptional Items-88.03----
    P/L Before Tax2,266.033,815.662,953.76
    Tax846.831,110.251,065.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,419.202,705.411,888.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----32.26
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,419.202,705.411,921.00
    Minority Interest-500.02-825.36-673.22
    Share Of P/L Of Associates89.9953.34111.41
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,009.171,933.391,359.19
    Equity Share Capital131.68131.67131.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.3729.4420.70
    Diluted EPS15.3529.4020.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.3729.4420.70
    Diluted EPS15.3529.4020.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm