Grasim Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22,564.22 crore, up 22.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22,564.22 crore in September 2021 up 22.63% from Rs. 18,400.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,359.19 crore in September 2021 up 47.12% from Rs. 923.86 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,282.22 crore in September 2021 up 1.52% from Rs. 4,218.29 crore in September 2020.

Grasim EPS has increased to Rs. 20.70 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.14 in September 2020.

Grasim shares closed at 1,855.20 on November 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.12% returns over the last 6 months and 120.19% over the last 12 months.