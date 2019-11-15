Grasim Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18,430.27 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18,430.27
|18,860.93
|16,795.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18,430.27
|18,860.93
|16,795.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,664.00
|3,828.57
|3,615.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|347.29
|424.44
|346.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-104.87
|-252.62
|-277.71
|Power & Fuel
|2,749.85
|2,732.22
|2,783.77
|Employees Cost
|1,486.41
|1,348.04
|1,292.55
|Depreciation
|992.67
|919.72
|805.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,169.14
|5,627.51
|5,915.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,125.78
|4,233.05
|2,312.51
|Other Income
|222.59
|230.92
|301.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,348.37
|4,463.97
|2,613.98
|Interest
|1,765.32
|1,698.37
|978.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,583.05
|2,765.60
|1,635.75
|Exceptional Items
|-6.16
|-109.33
|-2,276.75
|P/L Before Tax
|1,576.89
|2,656.27
|-641.00
|Tax
|552.62
|918.05
|377.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,024.27
|1,738.22
|-1,018.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,024.27
|1,738.22
|-1,018.49
|Minority Interest
|-471.10
|-555.80
|-146.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|448.50
|48.15
|-281.37
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,001.67
|1,230.57
|-1,446.04
|Equity Share Capital
|131.54
|131.53
|131.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.26
|18.75
|-21.99
|Diluted EPS
|15.25
|18.74
|-21.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.26
|18.75
|-21.99
|Diluted EPS
|15.25
|18.74
|-21.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
