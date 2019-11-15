Grasim Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18,430.27 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,430.27 crore in September 2019 up 9.74% from Rs. 16,795.00 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,001.67 crore in September 2019 up 169.27% from Rs. 1,446.04 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,341.04 crore in September 2019 up 26.94% from Rs. 3,419.72 crore in September 2018.

Grasim EPS has increased to Rs. 15.26 in September 2019 from Rs. 21.99 in September 2018.

Grasim shares closed at 733.95 on November 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.20% returns over the last 6 months and -16.25% over the last 12 months.