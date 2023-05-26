English
    Grasim Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33,462.14 crore, up 16.14% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grasim Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33,462.14 crore in March 2023 up 16.14% from Rs. 28,811.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,368.92 crore in March 2023 down 50.71% from Rs. 2,777.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,872.99 crore in March 2023 up 4.87% from Rs. 4,646.86 crore in March 2022.

    Grasim EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 42.29 in March 2022.

    Grasim shares closed at 1,701.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.95% returns over the last 6 months and 23.69% over the last 12 months.

    Grasim Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33,462.1428,637.8628,811.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33,462.1428,637.8628,811.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,911.935,091.725,093.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods517.89427.58513.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks265.03-354.01188.46
    Power & Fuel6,372.70--5,002.75
    Employees Cost1,877.921,797.081,664.71
    Depreciation1,207.341,139.421,128.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13,864.0318,058.8911,881.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,445.302,477.183,338.91
    Other Income220.352,971.59179.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,665.655,448.773,518.77
    Interest337.86340.50314.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,327.795,108.273,204.71
    Exceptional Items-----69.11
    P/L Before Tax3,327.795,108.273,135.60
    Tax1,059.36632.07-464.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,268.434,476.203,599.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----414.34
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,268.434,476.204,014.14
    Minority Interest-986.75-1,938.81-1,293.31
    Share Of P/L Of Associates87.24-21.6156.32
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,368.922,515.782,777.15
    Equity Share Capital131.69131.69131.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.8538.3342.29
    Diluted EPS20.8338.2742.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.8538.3342.29
    Diluted EPS20.8338.2742.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:55 pm