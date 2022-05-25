 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grasim Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28,811.39 crore, up 18.08% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grasim Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 28,811.39 crore in March 2022 up 18.08% from Rs. 24,398.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,777.15 crore in March 2022 up 61.89% from Rs. 1,715.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,646.86 crore in March 2022 down 16.61% from Rs. 5,572.51 crore in March 2021.

Grasim EPS has increased to Rs. 42.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.13 in March 2021.

Grasim shares closed at 1,402.75 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.70% returns over the last 6 months and 2.33% over the last 12 months.

Grasim Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28,811.39 24,402.24 24,398.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28,811.39 24,402.24 24,398.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,093.38 4,478.82 3,735.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 513.43 384.77 291.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 188.46 -262.60 265.00
Power & Fuel 5,002.75 -- 3,314.68
Employees Cost 1,664.71 1,613.77 1,540.72
Depreciation 1,128.09 1,025.57 1,043.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11,881.66 14,201.97 9,810.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,338.91 2,959.94 4,398.72
Other Income 179.86 121.54 130.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,518.77 3,081.48 4,529.33
Interest 314.06 260.31 886.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,204.71 2,821.17 3,642.37
Exceptional Items -69.11 -- -62.08
P/L Before Tax 3,135.60 2,821.17 3,580.29
Tax -464.20 275.10 1,064.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,599.80 2,546.07 2,516.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 414.34 33.49 17.15
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,014.14 2,579.56 2,533.30
Minority Interest -1,293.31 -909.31 -901.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates 56.32 75.89 83.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,777.15 1,746.14 1,715.49
Equity Share Capital 131.67 131.66 131.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.29 26.60 26.13
Diluted EPS 42.23 26.56 26.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.29 26.60 26.13
Diluted EPS 42.23 26.56 26.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 25, 2022
