Grasim Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28,811.39 crore, up 18.08% Y-o-Y

|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28,811.39
|24,402.24
|24,398.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28,811.39
|24,402.24
|24,398.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,093.38
|4,478.82
|3,735.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|513.43
|384.77
|291.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|188.46
|-262.60
|265.00
|Power & Fuel
|5,002.75
|--
|3,314.68
|Employees Cost
|1,664.71
|1,613.77
|1,540.72
|Depreciation
|1,128.09
|1,025.57
|1,043.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11,881.66
|14,201.97
|9,810.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,338.91
|2,959.94
|4,398.72
|Other Income
|179.86
|121.54
|130.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,518.77
|3,081.48
|4,529.33
|Interest
|314.06
|260.31
|886.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,204.71
|2,821.17
|3,642.37
|Exceptional Items
|-69.11
|--
|-62.08
|P/L Before Tax
|3,135.60
|2,821.17
|3,580.29
|Tax
|-464.20
|275.10
|1,064.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,599.80
|2,546.07
|2,516.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|414.34
|33.49
|17.15
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,014.14
|2,579.56
|2,533.30
|Minority Interest
|-1,293.31
|-909.31
|-901.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|56.32
|75.89
|83.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,777.15
|1,746.14
|1,715.49
|Equity Share Capital
|131.67
|131.66
|131.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|42.29
|26.60
|26.13
|Diluted EPS
|42.23
|26.56
|26.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|42.29
|26.60
|26.13
|Diluted EPS
|42.23
|26.56
|26.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited