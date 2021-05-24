Grasim Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24,398.92 crore, up 22.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24,398.92 crore in March 2021 up 22.6% from Rs. 19,901.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,715.49 crore in March 2021 up 13.92% from Rs. 1,505.87 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,572.51 crore in March 2021 up 27.68% from Rs. 4,364.55 crore in March 2020.

Grasim EPS has increased to Rs. 26.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 22.94 in March 2020.

Grasim shares closed at 1,371.85 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)