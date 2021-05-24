MARKET NEWS

Grasim Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24,398.92 crore, up 22.6% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2021 / 08:14 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grasim Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 24,398.92 crore in March 2021 up 22.6% from Rs. 19,901.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,715.49 crore in March 2021 up 13.92% from Rs. 1,505.87 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,572.51 crore in March 2021 up 27.68% from Rs. 4,364.55 crore in March 2020.

Grasim EPS has increased to Rs. 26.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 22.94 in March 2020.

Grasim shares closed at 1,371.85 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)

Grasim Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations24,398.9221,000.1319,901.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations24,398.9221,000.1319,901.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3,735.483,221.263,471.76
Purchase of Traded Goods291.03272.05290.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks265.00-73.66-192.89
Power & Fuel3,314.682,985.012,833.18
Employees Cost1,540.721,431.591,502.51
Depreciation1,043.181,007.161,036.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9,810.118,519.997,904.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,398.723,636.733,054.56
Other Income130.61340.97273.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,529.333,977.703,327.63
Interest886.96939.721,712.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,642.373,037.981,615.16
Exceptional Items-62.08---1,262.57
P/L Before Tax3,580.293,037.98352.59
Tax1,064.14972.60-1,925.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,516.152,065.382,278.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items17.1527.11--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,533.302,092.492,278.13
Minority Interest-901.15-768.37-799.32
Share Of P/L Of Associates83.3464.7227.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,715.491,388.841,505.87
Equity Share Capital131.62131.60131.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.1321.1522.94
Diluted EPS26.1021.1422.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.1321.1522.94
Diluted EPS26.1021.1422.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2021 08:00 pm

