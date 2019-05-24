Grasim Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20,965.25 crore, up 20.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,965.25 crore in March 2019 up 20.23% from Rs. 17,437.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,144.57 crore in March 2019 up 58.95% from Rs. 720.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,886.88 crore in March 2019 up 29.49% from Rs. 3,773.81 crore in March 2018.

Grasim EPS has increased to Rs. 17.44 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.95 in March 2018.

Grasim shares closed at 733.50 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.23% returns over the last 6 months and -29.97% over the last 12 months.