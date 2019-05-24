Grasim Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20,965.25 crore, up 20.23% Y-o-Y

|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20,965.25
|18,418.51
|17,437.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20,965.25
|18,418.51
|17,437.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,955.64
|3,979.10
|3,272.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|357.79
|443.96
|334.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|455.28
|-228.35
|123.79
|Power & Fuel
|2,952.41
|2,985.47
|2,664.48
|Employees Cost
|1,340.59
|1,327.88
|1,158.55
|Depreciation
|859.37
|834.90
|770.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,225.51
|6,043.52
|6,364.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,818.66
|3,032.03
|2,749.22
|Other Income
|208.85
|172.62
|253.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,027.51
|3,204.65
|3,003.07
|Interest
|1,600.63
|1,546.39
|1,204.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,426.88
|1,658.26
|1,798.46
|Exceptional Items
|-297.77
|--
|-313.69
|P/L Before Tax
|2,129.11
|1,658.26
|1,484.77
|Tax
|809.47
|590.13
|487.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,319.64
|1,068.13
|996.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|19.72
|--
|6.70
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,339.36
|1,068.13
|1,003.55
|Minority Interest
|-387.29
|-186.52
|-133.53
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|192.50
|76.31
|-149.93
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,144.57
|957.92
|720.09
|Equity Share Capital
|131.53
|131.52
|131.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.44
|14.57
|10.95
|Diluted EPS
|17.43
|14.57
|10.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.44
|14.57
|10.95
|Diluted EPS
|17.43
|14.57
|10.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited