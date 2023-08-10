Grasim Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31,065.19 crore, up 10.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31,065.19 crore in June 2023 up 10.78% from Rs. 28,041.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,576.47 crore in June 2023 down 18.46% from Rs. 1,933.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,981.11 crore in June 2023 down 4.82% from Rs. 5,233.43 crore in June 2022.

Grasim EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 29.44 in June 2022.

Grasim shares closed at 1,845.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and 14.57% over the last 12 months.