    Grasim Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31,065.19 crore, up 10.78% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grasim Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31,065.19 crore in June 2023 up 10.78% from Rs. 28,041.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,576.47 crore in June 2023 down 18.46% from Rs. 1,933.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,981.11 crore in June 2023 down 4.82% from Rs. 5,233.43 crore in June 2022.

    Grasim EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 29.44 in June 2022.

    Grasim shares closed at 1,845.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and 14.57% over the last 12 months.

    Grasim Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31,065.1933,462.1428,041.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31,065.1933,462.1428,041.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,567.065,911.935,340.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods658.66517.89469.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-184.69265.03-191.36
    Power & Fuel--6,372.70--
    Employees Cost1,859.201,877.921,669.78
    Depreciation1,182.531,207.341,088.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18,479.6413,864.0315,687.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,502.793,445.303,976.58
    Other Income295.79220.35168.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,798.583,665.654,144.65
    Interest360.98337.86328.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,437.603,327.793,815.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,437.603,327.793,815.66
    Tax861.521,059.361,110.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,576.082,268.432,705.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,576.082,268.432,705.41
    Minority Interest-999.88-986.75-825.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.2787.2453.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,576.471,368.921,933.39
    Equity Share Capital131.69131.69131.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.0120.8529.44
    Diluted EPS23.9920.8329.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.0120.8529.44
    Diluted EPS23.9920.8329.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

