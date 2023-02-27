Grasim Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28,637.86 crore, up 17.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28,637.86 crore in December 2022 up 17.36% from Rs. 24,402.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,515.78 crore in December 2022 up 44.08% from Rs. 1,746.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,588.19 crore in December 2022 up 60.41% from Rs. 4,107.05 crore in December 2021.