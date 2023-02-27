 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grasim Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28,637.86 crore, up 17.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grasim Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 28,637.86 crore in December 2022 up 17.36% from Rs. 24,402.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,515.78 crore in December 2022 up 44.08% from Rs. 1,746.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,588.19 crore in December 2022 up 60.41% from Rs. 4,107.05 crore in December 2021.

Grasim Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28,637.86 27,485.54 24,402.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28,637.86 27,485.54 24,402.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,091.72 5,278.41 4,478.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 427.58 409.00 384.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -354.01 -554.32 -262.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,797.08 1,849.08 1,613.77
Depreciation 1,139.42 1,116.05 1,025.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18,058.89 16,972.38 14,201.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,477.18 2,414.94 2,959.94
Other Income 2,971.59 252.04 121.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,448.77 2,666.98 3,081.48
Interest 340.50 312.92 260.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5,108.27 2,354.06 2,821.17
Exceptional Items -- -88.03 --
P/L Before Tax 5,108.27 2,266.03 2,821.17
Tax 632.07 846.83 275.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,476.20 1,419.20 2,546.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 33.49
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,476.20 1,419.20 2,579.56
Minority Interest -1,938.81 -500.02 -909.31
Share Of P/L Of Associates -21.61 89.99 75.89
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,515.78 1,009.17 1,746.14
Equity Share Capital 131.69 131.68 131.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.33 15.37 26.60
Diluted EPS 38.27 15.35 26.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.33 15.37 26.60
Diluted EPS 38.27 15.35 26.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited