Grasim Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28,637.86 crore, up 17.36% Y-o-Y

|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28,637.86
|27,485.54
|24,402.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28,637.86
|27,485.54
|24,402.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,091.72
|5,278.41
|4,478.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|427.58
|409.00
|384.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-354.01
|-554.32
|-262.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,797.08
|1,849.08
|1,613.77
|Depreciation
|1,139.42
|1,116.05
|1,025.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18,058.89
|16,972.38
|14,201.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,477.18
|2,414.94
|2,959.94
|Other Income
|2,971.59
|252.04
|121.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,448.77
|2,666.98
|3,081.48
|Interest
|340.50
|312.92
|260.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,108.27
|2,354.06
|2,821.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-88.03
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,108.27
|2,266.03
|2,821.17
|Tax
|632.07
|846.83
|275.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,476.20
|1,419.20
|2,546.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|33.49
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,476.20
|1,419.20
|2,579.56
|Minority Interest
|-1,938.81
|-500.02
|-909.31
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-21.61
|89.99
|75.89
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,515.78
|1,009.17
|1,746.14
|Equity Share Capital
|131.69
|131.68
|131.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|38.33
|15.37
|26.60
|Diluted EPS
|38.27
|15.35
|26.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|38.33
|15.37
|26.60
|Diluted EPS
|38.27
|15.35
|26.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited