    Grasim Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28,637.86 crore, up 17.36% Y-o-Y

    February 27, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grasim Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28,637.86 crore in December 2022 up 17.36% from Rs. 24,402.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,515.78 crore in December 2022 up 44.08% from Rs. 1,746.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,588.19 crore in December 2022 up 60.41% from Rs. 4,107.05 crore in December 2021.

    Grasim EPS has increased to Rs. 38.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 26.60 in December 2021.

    Grasim shares closed at 1,575.20 on February 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.30% returns over the last 6 months and 2.00% over the last 12 months.

    Grasim Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28,637.8627,485.5424,402.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28,637.8627,485.5424,402.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,091.725,278.414,478.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods427.58409.00384.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-354.01-554.32-262.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,797.081,849.081,613.77
    Depreciation1,139.421,116.051,025.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18,058.8916,972.3814,201.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,477.182,414.942,959.94
    Other Income2,971.59252.04121.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,448.772,666.983,081.48
    Interest340.50312.92260.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,108.272,354.062,821.17
    Exceptional Items---88.03--
    P/L Before Tax5,108.272,266.032,821.17
    Tax632.07846.83275.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,476.201,419.202,546.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----33.49
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,476.201,419.202,579.56
    Minority Interest-1,938.81-500.02-909.31
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-21.6189.9975.89
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,515.781,009.171,746.14
    Equity Share Capital131.69131.68131.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.3315.3726.60
    Diluted EPS38.2715.3526.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.3315.3726.60
    Diluted EPS38.2715.3526.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 27, 2023 12:11 pm