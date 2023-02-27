Grasim Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28,637.86 crore, up 17.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28,637.86 crore in December 2022 up 17.36% from Rs. 24,402.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,515.78 crore in December 2022 up 44.08% from Rs. 1,746.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,588.19 crore in December 2022 up 60.41% from Rs. 4,107.05 crore in December 2021.

Grasim EPS has increased to Rs. 38.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 26.60 in December 2021.

Grasim shares closed at 1,575.20 on February 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.30% returns over the last 6 months and 2.00% over the last 12 months.