Grasim Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19,205.05 crore, up 4.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,205.05 crore in December 2019 up 4.27% from Rs. 18,418.51 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 680.27 crore in December 2019 down 28.98% from Rs. 957.92 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,106.23 crore in December 2019 up 1.65% from Rs. 4,039.55 crore in December 2018.

Grasim EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.36 in December 2019 from Rs. 14.57 in December 2018.

Grasim shares closed at 787.65 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.73% returns over the last 6 months and 4.64% over the last 12 months.