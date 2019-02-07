Grasim Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18,418.51 crore, up 20.45% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18,418.51
|16,795.00
|15,291.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18,418.51
|16,795.00
|15,291.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,979.10
|3,615.96
|3,107.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|443.96
|346.29
|336.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-228.35
|-277.71
|135.58
|Power & Fuel
|2,985.47
|2,783.77
|2,247.93
|Employees Cost
|1,327.88
|1,292.55
|1,157.55
|Depreciation
|834.90
|805.74
|715.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,043.52
|5,915.89
|5,096.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,032.03
|2,312.51
|2,494.41
|Other Income
|172.62
|301.47
|232.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,204.65
|2,613.98
|2,726.74
|Interest
|1,546.39
|978.23
|1,134.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,658.26
|1,635.75
|1,592.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2,276.75
|-21.35
|P/L Before Tax
|1,658.26
|-641.00
|1,571.24
|Tax
|590.13
|377.49
|467.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,068.13
|-1,018.49
|1,103.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,068.13
|-1,018.49
|1,103.75
|Minority Interest
|-186.52
|-146.18
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|76.31
|-281.37
|-316.88
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|957.92
|-1,446.04
|786.87
|Equity Share Capital
|131.52
|131.52
|131.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.57
|-21.99
|8.26
|Diluted EPS
|14.57
|-21.99
|8.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.57
|-21.99
|8.26
|Diluted EPS
|14.57
|-21.99
|8.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited