Graphite India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 654.00 crore, up 38.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 654.00 crore in September 2021 up 38.27% from Rs. 473.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.00 crore in September 2021 up 2700% from Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.00 crore in September 2021 up 1500% from Rs. 12.00 crore in September 2020.

Graphite India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.19 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2020.

Graphite India shares closed at 516.25 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -30.71% returns over the last 6 months and 195.42% over the last 12 months.