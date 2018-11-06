Graphite India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,008.00 crore, up 334.73% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2,008.00 crore in September 2018 up 334.73% from Rs. 461.90 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 912.00 crore in September 2018 up 914.12% from Rs. 89.93 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,409.00 crore in September 2018 up 844.62% from Rs. 149.16 crore in September 2017.

Graphite India EPS has increased to Rs. 46.59 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.60 in September 2017.

Graphite India shares closed at 969.80 on November 05, 2018 (NSE) and has given 33.45% returns over the last 6 months and 60.60% over the last 12 months.