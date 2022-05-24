 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Graphite India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 767.00 crore, up 36.23% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Graphite India are:

Net Sales at Rs 767.00 crore in March 2022 up 36.23% from Rs. 563.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.00 crore in March 2022 up 7.02% from Rs. 114.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.00 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 181.00 crore in March 2021.

Graphite India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.83 in March 2021.

Graphite India shares closed at 461.95 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.60% returns over the last 6 months and -41.71% over the last 12 months.

Graphite India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 767.00 835.00 563.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 767.00 835.00 563.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 415.00 405.00 182.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -89.00 -35.00 -33.00
Power & Fuel 96.00 -- 72.00
Employees Cost 54.00 57.00 50.00
Depreciation 12.00 11.00 12.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 184.00 251.00 164.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.00 146.00 116.00
Other Income 74.00 61.00 53.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.00 207.00 169.00
Interest 1.00 2.00 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 168.00 205.00 168.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 168.00 205.00 168.00
Tax 46.00 50.00 54.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 122.00 155.00 114.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 122.00 155.00 114.00
Equity Share Capital 39.00 39.00 39.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.32 7.85 5.83
Diluted EPS 6.32 7.85 5.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.32 7.85 5.83
Diluted EPS 6.32 7.85 5.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:34 am
