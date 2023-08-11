Graphite India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 720.00 crore, down 9.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 720.00 crore in June 2023 down 9.77% from Rs. 798.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.00 crore in June 2023 down 142.86% from Rs. 63.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.00 crore in June 2023 down 114.43% from Rs. 97.00 crore in June 2022.

Graphite India shares closed at 430.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.24% returns over the last 6 months and 7.50% over the last 12 months.