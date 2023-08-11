English
    Graphite India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 720.00 crore, down 9.77% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Graphite India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 720.00 crore in June 2023 down 9.77% from Rs. 798.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.00 crore in June 2023 down 142.86% from Rs. 63.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.00 crore in June 2023 down 114.43% from Rs. 97.00 crore in June 2022.

    Graphite India shares closed at 430.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.24% returns over the last 6 months and 7.50% over the last 12 months.

    Graphite India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations720.00727.00798.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations720.00727.00798.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials456.00389.00488.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.0017.00--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks81.00-48.00-182.00
    Power & Fuel--99.00171.00
    Employees Cost54.0054.0061.00
    Depreciation16.0014.0011.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses206.00130.00185.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-102.0072.0064.00
    Other Income72.007.0022.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.0079.0086.00
    Interest4.003.002.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-34.0076.0084.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-34.0076.0084.00
    Tax-7.0020.0021.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.0056.0063.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.0056.0063.00
    Equity Share Capital39.0039.0039.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.392.873.26
    Diluted EPS-1.392.873.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.392.873.26
    Diluted EPS-1.392.873.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:00 pm

