Graphite India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 798.00 crore, up 46.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 798.00 crore in June 2022 up 46.96% from Rs. 543.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.00 crore in June 2022 down 59.87% from Rs. 157.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.00 crore in June 2022 down 54.25% from Rs. 212.00 crore in June 2021.

Graphite India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.03 in June 2021.

Graphite India shares closed at 442.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.88% returns over the last 6 months and -40.12% over the last 12 months.