Graphite India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 798.00 crore, up 46.96% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Graphite India are:

Net Sales at Rs 798.00 crore in June 2022 up 46.96% from Rs. 543.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.00 crore in June 2022 down 59.87% from Rs. 157.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.00 crore in June 2022 down 54.25% from Rs. 212.00 crore in June 2021.

Graphite India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.03 in June 2021.

Graphite India shares closed at 442.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.88% returns over the last 6 months and -40.12% over the last 12 months.

Graphite India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 798.00 767.00 543.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 798.00 767.00 543.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 488.00 415.00 236.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -182.00 -89.00 -57.00
Power & Fuel 171.00 96.00 --
Employees Cost 61.00 54.00 53.00
Depreciation 11.00 12.00 12.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 185.00 184.00 175.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.00 95.00 124.00
Other Income 22.00 74.00 76.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.00 169.00 200.00
Interest 2.00 1.00 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.00 168.00 199.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.00 168.00 199.00
Tax 21.00 46.00 42.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.00 122.00 157.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.00 122.00 157.00
Equity Share Capital 39.00 39.00 39.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.26 6.32 8.03
Diluted EPS 3.26 6.32 8.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.26 6.32 8.03
Diluted EPS 3.26 6.32 8.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:55 am
