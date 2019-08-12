Graphite India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 897.00 crore, down 49.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 897.00 crore in June 2019 down 49.52% from Rs. 1,777.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 195.00 crore in June 2019 down 77.27% from Rs. 858.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.00 crore in June 2019 down 76.36% from Rs. 1,328.00 crore in June 2018.

Graphite India EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.98 in June 2019 from Rs. 44.00 in June 2018.

Graphite India shares closed at 320.25 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.39% returns over the last 6 months and -70.77% over the last 12 months.