 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Graphite India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.00 crore, down 19.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Graphite India are:

Net Sales at Rs 669.00 crore in December 2022 down 19.88% from Rs. 835.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.00 crore in December 2022 down 40.65% from Rs. 155.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.00 crore in December 2022 down 38.53% from Rs. 218.00 crore in December 2021.

Graphite India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 669.00 719.00 835.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 669.00 719.00 835.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 459.00 451.00 405.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -171.00 -180.00 -35.00
Power & Fuel -- 116.00 --
Employees Cost 54.00 57.00 57.00
Depreciation 10.00 11.00 11.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 232.00 172.00 251.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.00 92.00 146.00
Other Income 39.00 104.00 61.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.00 196.00 207.00
Interest 2.00 2.00 2.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 122.00 194.00 205.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 122.00 194.00 205.00
Tax 30.00 55.00 50.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.00 139.00 155.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.00 139.00 155.00
Equity Share Capital 39.00 39.00 39.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.65 7.13 7.85
Diluted EPS 4.65 7.13 7.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.65 7.13 7.85
Diluted EPS 4.65 7.13 7.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited