Graphite India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.00 crore, down 19.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 669.00 crore in December 2022 down 19.88% from Rs. 835.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.00 crore in December 2022 down 40.65% from Rs. 155.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.00 crore in December 2022 down 38.53% from Rs. 218.00 crore in December 2021.