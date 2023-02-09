English
    Graphite India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.00 crore, down 19.88% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Graphite India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 669.00 crore in December 2022 down 19.88% from Rs. 835.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.00 crore in December 2022 down 40.65% from Rs. 155.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.00 crore in December 2022 down 38.53% from Rs. 218.00 crore in December 2021.

    Graphite India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations669.00719.00835.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations669.00719.00835.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials459.00451.00405.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-171.00-180.00-35.00
    Power & Fuel--116.00--
    Employees Cost54.0057.0057.00
    Depreciation10.0011.0011.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses232.00172.00251.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.0092.00146.00
    Other Income39.00104.0061.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.00196.00207.00
    Interest2.002.002.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax122.00194.00205.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax122.00194.00205.00
    Tax30.0055.0050.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.00139.00155.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.00139.00155.00
    Equity Share Capital39.0039.0039.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.657.137.85
    Diluted EPS4.657.137.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.657.137.85
    Diluted EPS4.657.137.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited