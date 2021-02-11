MARKET NEWS

Graphite India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 453.00 crore, down 24.12% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 10:48 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Graphite India are:

Net Sales at Rs 453.00 crore in December 2020 down 24.12% from Rs. 597.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.00 crore in December 2020 up 126.12% from Rs. 356.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.00 crore in December 2020 up 129.71% from Rs. 451.00 crore in December 2019.

Graphite India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.22 in December 2019.

Graphite India shares closed at 442.30 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 134.02% returns over the last 6 months and 43.98% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations453.00473.00597.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations453.00473.00597.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials213.00258.00573.00
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks49.0056.00308.00
Power & Fuel--63.0046.00
Employees Cost49.0046.0047.00
Depreciation11.0011.0011.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses147.0085.00116.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.00-46.00-504.00
Other Income139.0047.0042.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.001.00-462.00
Interest1.002.004.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax122.00-1.00-466.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax122.00-1.00-466.00
Tax29.00-6.00-110.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.005.00-356.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.005.00-356.00
Equity Share Capital39.0039.0039.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.800.26-18.22
Diluted EPS4.800.26-18.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.800.26-18.22
Diluted EPS4.800.26-18.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Graphite India #Results
first published: Feb 11, 2021 10:33 pm

