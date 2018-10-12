Graphite India Q2 PAT seen up 757.6% YoY to Rs. 771 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Graphite India to report net profit at Rs. 771 crore up 757.6% year-on-year (down 10.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 289.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,798.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 764 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,122.4 crore.

