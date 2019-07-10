Graphite India Q1 PAT may dip 63.8% YoY to Rs. 310.7 cr: ICICI Direct

4. HEG | Sales growth in March 2018: 53.37% | June: 22.82% | September: 13% | HEG manufactures graphite electrodes, which are used by manufacturers of steel.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Graphite India to report net profit at Rs. 310.7 crore down 63.8% year-on-year (down 44.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 27.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 24 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,286 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 66.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 49.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 439 crore.

