Graphite India Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,345.00 crore, Up 344.13% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,345.00 1,965.00 390.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,345.00 1,965.00 390.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 504.00 380.00 126.00 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -141.00 -142.00 -3.00 Power & Fuel 95.00 91.00 78.00 Employees Cost 83.00 69.00 59.00 Depreciation 13.00 13.00 13.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 164.00 131.00 92.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,627.00 1,423.00 25.00 Other Income 44.00 30.00 21.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,671.00 1,453.00 46.00 Interest 3.00 2.00 1.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,668.00 1,451.00 45.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,668.00 1,451.00 45.00 Tax 555.00 494.00 15.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,113.00 957.00 30.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,113.00 957.00 30.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,113.00 957.00 30.00 Equity Share Capital 39.00 39.00 39.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 56.87 49.08 1.54 Diluted EPS 56.87 49.08 1.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 56.87 49.08 1.54 Diluted EPS 56.87 49.08 1.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited