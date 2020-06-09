Graphite India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 602.00 crore, down 64.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 602.00 crore in March 2020 down 64.44% from Rs. 1,693.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2020 down 101.25% from Rs. 562.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2020 down 100.32% from Rs. 934.00 crore in March 2019.

Graphite India shares closed at 214.10 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.44% returns over the last 6 months and -48.05% over the last 12 months.