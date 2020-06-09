Graphite India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 602.00 crore, down 64.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graphite India are:
Net Sales at Rs 602.00 crore in March 2020 down 64.44% from Rs. 1,693.00 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2020 down 101.25% from Rs. 562.00 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2020 down 100.32% from Rs. 934.00 crore in March 2019.
Graphite India shares closed at 214.10 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.44% returns over the last 6 months and -48.05% over the last 12 months.
|Graphite India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|602.00
|643.00
|1,693.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|602.00
|643.00
|1,693.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|288.00
|570.00
|686.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|130.00
|313.00
|-239.00
|Power & Fuel
|52.00
|55.00
|101.00
|Employees Cost
|65.00
|63.00
|78.00
|Depreciation
|13.00
|12.00
|23.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|93.00
|130.00
|203.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.00
|-500.00
|841.00
|Other Income
|23.00
|43.00
|70.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.00
|-457.00
|911.00
|Interest
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.00
|-461.00
|907.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-55.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.00
|-461.00
|852.00
|Tax
|-16.00
|-110.00
|288.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.00
|-351.00
|564.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.00
|-351.00
|564.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-3.00
|-2.00
|-2.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.00
|-353.00
|562.00
|Equity Share Capital
|39.00
|39.00
|39.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-18.08
|28.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-18.08
|28.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-18.08
|28.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-18.08
|28.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 04:57 pm