Graphite India Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,693.00 crore, up 27.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,693.00 crore in March 2019 up 27.97% from Rs. 1,323.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 562.00 crore in March 2019 up 4.07% from Rs. 540.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 934.00 crore in March 2019 up 23.54% from Rs. 756.00 crore in March 2018.

Graphite India EPS has increased to Rs. 28.74 in March 2019 from Rs. 27.69 in March 2018.

Graphite India shares closed at 312.60 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -67.70% returns over the last 6 months and -62.03% over the last 12 months.