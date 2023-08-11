Graphite India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 747.00 crore, down 13.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 747.00 crore in June 2023 down 13.74% from Rs. 866.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.00 crore in June 2023 down 225% from Rs. 24.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2023 down 122.03% from Rs. 59.00 crore in June 2022.

Graphite India shares closed at 430.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.24% returns over the last 6 months and 7.50% over the last 12 months.