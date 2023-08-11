English
    Graphite India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 747.00 crore, down 13.74% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graphite India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 747.00 crore in June 2023 down 13.74% from Rs. 866.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.00 crore in June 2023 down 225% from Rs. 24.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2023 down 122.03% from Rs. 59.00 crore in June 2022.

    Graphite India shares closed at 430.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.24% returns over the last 6 months and 7.50% over the last 12 months.

    Graphite India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations747.00815.00866.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations747.00815.00866.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials461.00393.00510.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.0017.00--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks85.00-2.00-187.00
    Power & Fuel--106.00205.00
    Employees Cost66.0073.0089.00
    Depreciation18.0015.0014.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses217.00166.00221.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-109.0047.0014.00
    Other Income78.005.0031.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.0052.0045.00
    Interest6.004.002.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-37.0048.0043.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-37.0048.0043.00
    Tax-7.0019.0019.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-30.0029.0024.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-30.0029.0024.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-30.0029.0024.00
    Equity Share Capital39.0039.0039.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.561.581.23
    Diluted EPS-1.561.581.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.561.581.23
    Diluted EPS-1.561.581.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:00 pm

