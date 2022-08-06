 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Graphite India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 866.00 crore, up 41.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graphite India are:

Net Sales at Rs 866.00 crore in June 2022 up 41.97% from Rs. 610.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.00 crore in June 2022 down 84% from Rs. 150.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.00 crore in June 2022 down 73.06% from Rs. 219.00 crore in June 2021.

Graphite India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.70 in June 2021.

Graphite India shares closed at 442.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.88% returns over the last 6 months and -40.12% over the last 12 months.

Graphite India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 866.00 844.00 610.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 866.00 844.00 610.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 510.00 436.00 248.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -187.00 -101.00 -53.00
Power & Fuel 205.00 129.00 --
Employees Cost 89.00 79.00 74.00
Depreciation 14.00 14.00 14.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 221.00 213.00 200.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.00 74.00 127.00
Other Income 31.00 71.00 78.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.00 145.00 205.00
Interest 2.00 2.00 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.00 143.00 204.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.00 143.00 204.00
Tax 19.00 46.00 47.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.00 97.00 157.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.00 97.00 157.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -2.00 -7.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.00 95.00 150.00
Equity Share Capital 39.00 39.00 39.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 4.82 7.70
Diluted EPS 1.23 4.82 7.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 4.82 7.70
Diluted EPS 1.23 4.82 7.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
