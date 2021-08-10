Graphite India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 610.00 crore, up 49.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 610.00 crore in June 2021 up 49.14% from Rs. 409.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.00 crore in June 2021 up 292.31% from Rs. 78.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.00 crore in June 2021 up 447.62% from Rs. 63.00 crore in June 2020.

Graphite India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.04 in June 2020.

Graphite India shares closed at 705.00 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.58% returns over the last 6 months and 275.30% over the last 12 months.