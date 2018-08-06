Graphite India consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,965.00 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,965.00 1,323.00 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,965.00 1,323.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 380.00 271.00 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 12.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -142.00 25.00 Power & Fuel 91.00 86.00 Employees Cost 69.00 66.00 Depreciation 13.00 13.00 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 131.00 143.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,423.00 707.00 Other Income 30.00 36.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,453.00 743.00 Interest 2.00 2.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,451.00 741.00 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,451.00 741.00 Tax 494.00 201.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 957.00 540.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 957.00 540.00 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 957.00 540.00 Equity Share Capital 39.00 39.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 49.08 27.69 Diluted EPS 49.08 27.69 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 49.08 27.69 Diluted EPS 49.08 27.69 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited