Graphite India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 701.00 crore, down 20.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 701.00 crore in December 2022 down 20.34% from Rs. 880.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.00 crore in December 2022 down 59.85% from Rs. 132.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.00 crore in December 2022 down 48.28% from Rs. 203.00 crore in December 2021.