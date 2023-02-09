 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Graphite India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 701.00 crore, down 20.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graphite India are:

Net Sales at Rs 701.00 crore in December 2022 down 20.34% from Rs. 880.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.00 crore in December 2022 down 59.85% from Rs. 132.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.00 crore in December 2022 down 48.28% from Rs. 203.00 crore in December 2021.

Graphite India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 701.00 825.00 880.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 701.00 825.00 880.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 463.00 466.00 425.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -154.00 -153.00 -61.00
Power & Fuel 113.00 139.00 --
Employees Cost 73.00 80.00 78.00
Depreciation 13.00 15.00 14.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 134.00 191.00 301.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.00 87.00 123.00
Other Income 33.00 111.00 66.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.00 198.00 189.00
Interest 3.00 4.00 2.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.00 194.00 187.00
Exceptional Items -8.00 -45.00 --
P/L Before Tax 81.00 149.00 187.00
Tax 28.00 57.00 52.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.00 92.00 135.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.00 92.00 135.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -3.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 53.00 92.00 132.00
Equity Share Capital 39.00 39.00 39.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.66 4.72 6.75
Diluted EPS 2.66 4.72 6.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.66 4.72 6.75
Diluted EPS 2.66 4.72 6.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited