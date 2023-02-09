English
    Graphite India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 701.00 crore, down 20.34% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graphite India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 701.00 crore in December 2022 down 20.34% from Rs. 880.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.00 crore in December 2022 down 59.85% from Rs. 132.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.00 crore in December 2022 down 48.28% from Rs. 203.00 crore in December 2021.

    Graphite India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations701.00825.00880.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations701.00825.00880.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials463.00466.00425.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-154.00-153.00-61.00
    Power & Fuel113.00139.00--
    Employees Cost73.0080.0078.00
    Depreciation13.0015.0014.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.00191.00301.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.0087.00123.00
    Other Income33.00111.0066.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.00198.00189.00
    Interest3.004.002.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.00194.00187.00
    Exceptional Items-8.00-45.00--
    P/L Before Tax81.00149.00187.00
    Tax28.0057.0052.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.0092.00135.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.0092.00135.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----3.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates53.0092.00132.00
    Equity Share Capital39.0039.0039.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.664.726.75
    Diluted EPS2.664.726.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.664.726.75
    Diluted EPS2.664.726.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
