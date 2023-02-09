Graphite India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 701.00 crore, down 20.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 701.00 crore in December 2022 down 20.34% from Rs. 880.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.00 crore in December 2022 down 59.85% from Rs. 132.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.00 crore in December 2022 down 48.28% from Rs. 203.00 crore in December 2021.

Graphite India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.75 in December 2021.

Graphite India shares closed at 333.70 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.06% returns over the last 6 months and -37.11% over the last 12 months.