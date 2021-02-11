Graphite India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 499.00 crore, down 22.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 499.00 crore in December 2020 down 22.4% from Rs. 643.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.00 crore in December 2020 up 106.52% from Rs. 353.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.00 crore in December 2020 up 115.28% from Rs. 445.00 crore in December 2019.

Graphite India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.08 in December 2019.

Graphite India shares closed at 442.30 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 134.02% returns over the last 6 months and 43.98% over the last 12 months.