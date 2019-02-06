Graphite India Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,855.00 crore, up 80.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,855.00 crore in December 2018 up 80.98% from Rs. 1,024.98 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 764.00 crore in December 2018 up 112.81% from Rs. 359.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,149.00 crore in December 2018 up 107.52% from Rs. 553.69 crore in December 2017.

Graphite India EPS has increased to Rs. 39.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Graphite India shares closed at 518.10 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.26% returns over the last 6 months and -20.35% over the last 12 months.