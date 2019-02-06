App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Graphite India Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,855.00 crore, up 80.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graphite India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,855.00 crore in December 2018 up 80.98% from Rs. 1,024.98 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 764.00 crore in December 2018 up 112.81% from Rs. 359.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,149.00 crore in December 2018 up 107.52% from Rs. 553.69 crore in December 2017.

Graphite India EPS has increased to Rs. 39.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Graphite India shares closed at 518.10 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.26% returns over the last 6 months and -20.35% over the last 12 months.

Graphite India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,855.00 2,345.00 1,024.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,855.00 2,345.00 1,024.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 713.00 504.00 189.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -0.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -275.00 -141.00 10.54
Power & Fuel 100.00 95.00 89.91
Employees Cost 81.00 83.00 64.11
Depreciation 13.00 13.00 12.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 153.00 164.00 128.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,070.00 1,627.00 529.53
Other Income 66.00 44.00 11.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,136.00 1,671.00 541.07
Interest 3.00 3.00 3.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,133.00 1,668.00 537.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,133.00 1,668.00 537.99
Tax 368.00 555.00 178.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 765.00 1,113.00 359.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 765.00 1,113.00 359.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.00 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 764.00 1,113.00 359.00
Equity Share Capital 39.00 39.00 39.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.11 56.87 --
Diluted EPS 39.11 56.87 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.11 56.87 --
Diluted EPS 39.11 56.87 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 6, 2019 02:51 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Graphite India #Results

