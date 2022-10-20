Granules India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 963.58 crore, up 36.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 963.58 crore in September 2022 up 36.93% from Rs. 703.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.93 crore in September 2022 up 136.31% from Rs. 46.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.41 crore in September 2022 up 93.87% from Rs. 97.70 crore in September 2021.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in September 2021.

Granules India shares closed at 356.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.35% returns over the last 6 months and 12.19% over the last 12 months.