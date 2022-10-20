 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Granules India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 963.58 crore, up 36.93% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Granules India are:

Net Sales at Rs 963.58 crore in September 2022 up 36.93% from Rs. 703.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.93 crore in September 2022 up 136.31% from Rs. 46.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.41 crore in September 2022 up 93.87% from Rs. 97.70 crore in September 2021.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in September 2021.

Granules India shares closed at 356.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.35% returns over the last 6 months and 12.19% over the last 12 months.

Granules India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 963.58 921.36 703.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 963.58 921.36 703.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 560.07 470.22 414.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.46 34.54 -21.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 80.51 76.85 64.29
Depreciation 34.87 34.60 31.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 159.80 143.08 152.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.79 162.06 61.56
Other Income 3.75 4.55 4.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.55 166.61 65.84
Interest 8.36 4.44 4.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 146.18 162.17 61.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 146.18 162.17 61.83
Tax 37.26 37.40 15.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 108.93 124.77 46.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 108.93 124.77 46.10
Equity Share Capital 24.83 24.80 24.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.39 5.03 1.86
Diluted EPS 4.37 5.02 1.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.39 5.03 1.86
Diluted EPS 4.37 5.02 1.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
